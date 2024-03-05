Kyle Stanley Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda, Kyle Stanley finished the weekend at -13, good for a 30th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 aiming for a higher finish.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Stanley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -9.
- Stanley last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 54th with a score of -3.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Stanley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Stanley has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Stanley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kyle Stanley has averaged yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stanley has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stanley is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Stanley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.99%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.86%
|21.76%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stanley's Best Finishes
- Stanley did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 23.5%.
- Last season Stanley had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -13 and finished 30th (11 shots back of the winner).
- Stanley ranked 233rd in the FedExCup standings with 11 points last season.
Stanley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stanley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|71
|71-72-75-78
|+8
|3
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-67-67
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
