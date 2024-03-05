PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Tway Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Tway looks for a better result in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he placed 32nd shooting -11 in this tournament in 2017.

    Latest odds for Tway at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Tway has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -11 and finishing 32nd.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Tway's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Tway has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -2.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tway is averaging 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1305.0
    Greens in Regulation %7567.93%69.84%
    Putts Per Round16429.5231.3
    Par Breakers14120.85%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance14014.80%10.32%

    Tway's Best Finishes

    • Tway, who participated in 37 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 37 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Tway's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -18 and finished 11th in that event.
    • Tway collected 207 points last season, placing 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0461.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.1500.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.1340.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.019-2.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.2310.578

    Tway's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3871-67-74-71-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-70E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1166-71-66-63-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5268-66-70-69-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-70-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

