Kevin Tway Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Tway looks for a better result in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he placed 32nd shooting -11 in this tournament in 2017.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Tway has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -11 and finishing 32nd.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Tway's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five appearances.
- Kevin Tway has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -2.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tway is averaging 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.52
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|14.80%
|10.32%
Tway's Best Finishes
- Tway, who participated in 37 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 37 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Tway's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -18 and finished 11th in that event.
- Tway collected 207 points last season, placing 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.046
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.150
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.019
|-2.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.231
|0.578
Tway's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-67-74-71
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|68-66-70-69
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
