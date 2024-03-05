Kevin Tway Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 39th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five appearances.

Kevin Tway has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -2.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.