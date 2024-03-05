PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner enters play in Río Grande, Puerto Rico seeking better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Kisner's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Kisner's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 65th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Kisner has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -5.687 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-284.3280.9
    Greens in Regulation %-57.65%54.07%
    Putts Per Round-28.9330.2
    Par Breakers-18.27%19.63%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.10%14.07%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Best Finishes

    • Kisner teed off in 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Last season Kisner put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 51st with a score of -7 (10 shots back of the winner).
    • With 70 points last season, Kisner finished 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.687

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7572-73-73-81+113
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-77+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC79+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-79+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

