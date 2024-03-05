Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 65th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Kisner has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting.