Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner enters play in Río Grande, Puerto Rico seeking better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Kisner's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Kisner's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 65th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kisner has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -5.687 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|280.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.65%
|54.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.93
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.27%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.10%
|14.07%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Best Finishes
- Kisner teed off in 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Kisner put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 51st with a score of -7 (10 shots back of the winner).
- With 70 points last season, Kisner finished 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.687
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|75
|72-73-73-81
|+11
|3
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|79
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
