Justin Suh Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.149. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.514. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.