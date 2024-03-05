Justin Suh Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Justin Suh finished 35th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2021, shooting a -7 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Suh's average finish has been 35th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In Suh's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he finished 35th after posting a score of -7.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Suh's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Suh has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Suh has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Justin Suh has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging 1.699 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging -3.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 this season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 87th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 178th on TOUR, posting an average of -1.071, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 16th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|297.1
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.93%
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Suh sits 136th in the FedExCup standings with 39 points.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.149. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.514. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.025
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-1.071
|-2.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.869
|-2.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.681
|1.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.234
|-3.592
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.