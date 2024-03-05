PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Justin Suh Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Justin Suh finished 35th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2021, shooting a -7 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Suh's average finish has been 35th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In Suh's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he finished 35th after posting a score of -7.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Suh's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Suh has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Suh has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Justin Suh has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging 1.699 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging -3.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Suh has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 this season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 87th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 178th on TOUR, posting an average of -1.071, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 16th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance87297.1296.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.59%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.93%

    Suh's Best Finishes

    • Suh is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Currently, Suh sits 136th in the FedExCup standings with 39 points.

    Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.149. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.514. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0250.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-1.071-2.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.869-2.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.6811.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.234-3.592

    Suh's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship668-73-69-70-889
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-73-72+28
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7373-67-74-78+83
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5972-69-73-72+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.