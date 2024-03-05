Bill Haas Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 20: Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 20, 2023 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Bill Haas looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Haas' average finish has been 27th, and his average score -9, over his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2023, Haas finished 11th (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Haas' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Haas has an average finish of 56th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
- Bill Haas has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Haas is averaging -2.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.54%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.26%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.36%
|13.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' Best Finishes
- Haas played 11 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
- Last season Haas' best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -9 and finished 24th in that event.
- Haas placed 211th in the FedExCup standings with 65 points last season.
Haas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.952
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|23
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|70
|69-71-73-71
|E
|3
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72-75
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
