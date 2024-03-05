Bill Haas Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Haas has an average finish of 56th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.

Bill Haas has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Haas is averaging 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.