Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Jorge Campillo of Spain plays his shot from the first tee plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Jorge Campillo hits the links March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Campillo's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Campillo's Recent Performances
- Campillo has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 1.084 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campillo is averaging 2.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.6
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.19%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.30%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Best Finishes
- Campillo, who participated in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Campillo had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot -10 and finished 19th (nine shots back of the winner).
Campillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he put up a 0.082 mark, which ranked him 48th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.239 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 61st in the field with a mark of -1.055.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Campillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.614, his best mark last season. That ranked him 61st in the field (he finished 42nd in that event).
- Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), which ranked him 42nd in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
Campillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.800
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.