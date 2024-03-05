Jonathan Byrd Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Jonathan Byrd looks to improve upon his 48th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Byrd's average finish has been 54th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2023, Byrd finished 48th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Byrd's Recent Performances
- Byrd has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Byrd has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd is averaging -0.323 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd is averaging 2.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.3
|281.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|65.19%
|27.38%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.80
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.44%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|9.52%
Byrd's Best Finishes
- Byrd took part in 23 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 26.1%.
- Last season Byrd had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (five shots back of the winner).
- Byrd earned 125 points last season, which ranked him 189th in the FedExCup standings.
Byrd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.299
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.527
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.454
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.740
|2.038
Byrd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|71-69-71-66
|-11
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-68-66-68
|-12
|11
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|68-69-70-70
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.