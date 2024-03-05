Jonathan Byrd Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Byrd has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Byrd has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Byrd is averaging -0.323 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.