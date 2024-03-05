PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jonathan Byrd Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Jonathan Byrd looks to improve upon his 48th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Byrd's average finish has been 54th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In 2023, Byrd finished 48th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Byrd's Recent Performances

    • Byrd has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Byrd has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd is averaging -0.323 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd is averaging 2.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Byrd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance173289.3281.2
    Greens in Regulation %15165.19%27.38%
    Putts Per Round6828.8027.7
    Par Breakers18019.44%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.87%9.52%

    Byrd's Best Finishes

    • Byrd took part in 23 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 26.1%.
    • Last season Byrd had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Byrd earned 125 points last season, which ranked him 189th in the FedExCup standings.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.2990.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.5151.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.5270.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.454-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-0.7402.038

    Byrd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1671-69-71-66-1129
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5569-71-70-70-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-68-66-68-1211
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1268-69-70-70-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

