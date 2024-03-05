James Hahn Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, James Hahn posted a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Puerto Rico Open aiming for better results.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Hahn is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hahn's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, James Hahn has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hahn is averaging 1.266 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -1.646 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|298.9
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|61.40%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|29.68
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|158
|20.28%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|15.14%
|11.40%
Hahn's Best Finishes
- Hahn took part in 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Hahn's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished 33rd at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Hahn ranked 171st in the FedExCup standings with 164 points last season.
Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.315
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.159
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.280
|-2.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.204
|1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.328
|-1.646
Hahn's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|71
|73-70-77-74
|+10
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|69-73-73-72
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-64
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.