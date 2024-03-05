James Hahn Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 48th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, James Hahn has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.

Hahn is averaging 1.266 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.