James Hahn Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Betting Profile

    Last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, James Hahn posted a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Puerto Rico Open aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Hahn is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hahn's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, James Hahn has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hahn is averaging 1.266 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -1.646 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance114298.9301.0
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%61.40%
    Putts Per Round17929.6829.4
    Par Breakers15820.28%24.27%
    Bogey Avoidance15415.14%11.40%

    Hahn's Best Finishes

    • Hahn took part in 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Hahn's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished 33rd at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Hahn ranked 171st in the FedExCup standings with 164 points last season.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.315-0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.159-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.280-2.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.2041.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.328-1.646

    Hahn's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship7173-70-77-74+103
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC80-74+10--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-69-71-68-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5067-69-66-71-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5769-73-73-72-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-64+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3570-68-66-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

