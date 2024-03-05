Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished 23rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.192.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.495, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.