Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Aaron Baddeley of Australia lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he placed 28th shooting -8 in this tournament in 2022.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Baddeley's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -8, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Baddeley finished 28th (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2022).
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 30th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Baddeley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 276.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has an average of 4.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 2.346 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 last season ranked 187th on TOUR, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley ranked 117th on TOUR with a mark of -0.055.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 31st on TOUR last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th. He broke par 21.46% of the time (118th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|284.5
|276.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.76%
|53.59%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|118
|21.46%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.60%
|10.13%
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley teed off in 24 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
- Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -15 and finished seventh in that event.
- Baddeley ranked 96th in the FedExCup standings with 458 points last season.
Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished 23rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.192.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.495, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|187
|-0.586
|-2.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.055
|-1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.479
|1.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.384
|4.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|2.346
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|73-72-74-76
|+7
|3
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|74-66-70-74
|-4
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.