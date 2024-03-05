PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Harry Higgs Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Harry Higgs finished the weekend at -7, good for a 68th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Higgs finished seventh (with a score of -13) in his only appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Higgs' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Higgs has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Higgs has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Higgs has an average of -2.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging -5.698 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Higgs' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance85301.6288.0
    Greens in Regulation %16264.68%17.71%
    Putts Per Round2228.3229.5
    Par Breakers7522.55%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%11.11%

    Higgs' Best Finishes

    • Higgs last season took part in 30 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times (46.7%).
    • Last season Higgs' best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
    • With 274 points last season, Higgs ranked 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-0.487-0.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green192-0.844-2.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.1130.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.218-2.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total185-1.226-5.698

    Higgs' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-81+9--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3871-69-69-74-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-68-72-74-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-77+12--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-66-67-73-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-69-68-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5769-69-69-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC68-79+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-77+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-64-72-80-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6868-70-65-72-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

