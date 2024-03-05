Harry Higgs Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Harry Higgs finished the weekend at -7, good for a 68th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 trying for a better finish.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Higgs finished seventh (with a score of -13) in his only appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Higgs' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Higgs has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Higgs has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgs has an average of -2.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging -5.698 Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgs' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.6
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|64.68%
|17.71%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.32
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|75
|22.55%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|11.11%
Higgs' Best Finishes
- Higgs last season took part in 30 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times (46.7%).
- Last season Higgs' best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
- With 274 points last season, Higgs ranked 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgs' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-0.487
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|192
|-0.844
|-2.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.218
|-2.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|185
|-1.226
|-5.698
Higgs' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-81
|+9
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-69-69-74
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-66-67-73
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-69-68-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|69-69-69-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-64-72-80
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-70-65-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
