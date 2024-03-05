Harry Higgs Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last five tournaments, Higgs has finished in the top 20 twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Higgs has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five starts.

Higgs has an average of -2.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.