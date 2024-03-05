PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    After he placed seventh in this tournament in 2023, Harry Hall has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Hall has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -13 and finishing seventh.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Hall has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211 this season (131st on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 95th, while his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 51st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.328. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hall's -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance95296.0295.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%51.85%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • With 44 points, Hall currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.689, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.211-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.328-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2811.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.101-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2970.427

    Hall's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1371-68-69-68-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-70-72-68-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.