Harry Hall Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
After he placed seventh in this tournament in 2023, Harry Hall has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Hall has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -13 and finishing seventh.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Hall has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211 this season (131st on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 95th, while his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 51st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.328. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hall's -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|296.0
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- With 44 points, Hall currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.689, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.211
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.328
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.281
|1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.101
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.297
|0.427
Hall's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|71-68-69-68
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.