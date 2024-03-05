Geoff Ogilvy Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 11th in this tournament in 2023, Geoff Ogilvy has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Ogilvy has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -12 and finishing 11th.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Ogilvy's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ogilvy finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Ogilvy finished 42nd in his only finish over his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Geoff Ogilvy has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ogilvy is averaging -0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ogilvy is averaging -2.986 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ogilvy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.1
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.26%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.52%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|14.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ogilvy's Best Finishes
- Ogilvy participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Last season Ogilvy put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished 39th with a score of -7 (17 shots back of the winner).
- Ogilvy earned 63 points last season, which ranked him 212th in the FedExCup standings.
Ogilvy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.986
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ogilvy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ogilvy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.