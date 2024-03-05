Brian Stuard Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his most recent competition, Brian Stuard missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Stuard has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Stuard last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of E.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Stuard's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Stuard has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Stuard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Stuard has averaged 267.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Stuard has an average of 3.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stuard is averaging -3.316 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stuard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|192
|271.5
|267.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|188
|62.40%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.42
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|184
|19.33%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.16%
|11.90%
Stuard's Best Finishes
- Stuard participated in 27 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season Stuard's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 33rd at the Barbasol Championship.
- Stuard ranked 204th in the FedExCup standings with 90 points last season.
Stuard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|192
|-1.077
|-2.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.352
|-2.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.109
|-1.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.236
|3.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.084
|-3.316
Stuard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-68-73-67
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|73-66-69-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-68-70-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|70-64-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stuard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.