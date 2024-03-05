Brian Stuard Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Stuard has an average finish of 41st.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Stuard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Brian Stuard has averaged 267.9 yards in his past five starts.

Stuard has an average of 3.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.