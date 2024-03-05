PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Brian Stuard Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Brian Stuard of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Brian Stuard missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Stuard at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Stuard has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Stuard last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of E.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Stuard's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Stuard has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Stuard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Stuard has averaged 267.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stuard has an average of 3.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stuard is averaging -3.316 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stuard .

    Stuard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance192271.5267.9
    Greens in Regulation %18862.40%59.52%
    Putts Per Round3028.4228.6
    Par Breakers18419.33%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.16%11.90%

    Stuard's Best Finishes

    • Stuard participated in 27 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Last season Stuard's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 33rd at the Barbasol Championship.
    • Stuard ranked 204th in the FedExCup standings with 90 points last season.

    Stuard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee192-1.077-2.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.352-2.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.109-1.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2363.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-1.084-3.316

    Stuard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-71+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-68E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-74+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-76+6--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-68-73-67-87
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3373-66-69-69-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-68-70-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3770-64-70-68-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stuard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
