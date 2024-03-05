Derek Lamely Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Derek Lamely seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. He finished 21st at the par-72 Grand Reserve Country Club in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Lamely has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 21st, posting a score of -10.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Lamely's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Lamely has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Derek Lamely has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lamely is averaging -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lamely has an average of -3.897 in his past five tournaments.
Lamely's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.2
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.22%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.85
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.94%
|20.00%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lamely's Best Finishes
- Lamely played eight tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Lamely had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot -2 and finished 66th (22 shots back of the winner).
- Lamely collected 26 points last season, placing 226th in the FedExCup standings.
Lamely's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.897
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lamely's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|70-70-73-69
|-2
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamely as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
