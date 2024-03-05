D.J. Trahan Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Trahan has an average finish of 42nd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Trahan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.

D.J. Trahan has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Trahan is averaging -3.571 Strokes Gained: Putting.