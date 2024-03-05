D.J. Trahan Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
When he takes the course March 7-10, D.J. Trahan will look to build upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -5 and finished 44th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last four trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Trahan has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 44th.
- In Trahan's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished 44th after posting a score of -5.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Trahan's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Trahan has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Trahan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- D.J. Trahan has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trahan is averaging -3.571 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trahan has an average of -1.068 in his past five tournaments.
Trahan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.8
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.45%
|73.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.08
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trahan's Best Finishes
- Trahan took part in nine tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
- Last season Trahan put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -8 and finished 25th (13 shots back of the winner).
- Trahan ranked 238th in the FedExCup standings with 7 points last season.
Trahan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.068
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trahan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-68-70-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|63-70-72-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trahan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
