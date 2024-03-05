D.A. Points Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Last tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda, D.A. Points carded a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Puerto Rico Open trying for a better finish.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Points has played the Puerto Rico Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -12, and his average finish has been 28th.
- In Points' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Points' Recent Performances
- Points has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Points has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, D.A. Points has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Points is averaging -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Points is averaging -2.992 Strokes Gained: Total.
Points' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.9
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.00%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.08
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.00%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.33%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Points' Best Finishes
- Points played 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut two times (20%).
- Last season Points put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -15 and finished 20th (nine shots back of the winner).
- With 9 points last season, Points ranked 235th in the FedExCup standings.
Points' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.992
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Points' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|68-70-75-70
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-67-69-69
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Points as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.