PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

D.A. Points Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

D.A. Points Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Last tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda, D.A. Points carded a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Puerto Rico Open trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Points at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Points has played the Puerto Rico Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -12, and his average finish has been 28th.
    • In Points' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Points' Recent Performances

    • Points has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Points has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, D.A. Points has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Points is averaging -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Points is averaging -2.992 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Points .

    Points' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-282.9282.9
    Greens in Regulation %-64.00%66.20%
    Putts Per Round-29.0829.1
    Par Breakers-20.00%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.33%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Points' Best Finishes

    • Points played 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut two times (20%).
    • Last season Points put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -15 and finished 20th (nine shots back of the winner).
    • With 9 points last season, Points ranked 235th in the FedExCup standings.

    Points' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.992

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Points' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3868-70-75-70-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-77+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-76+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-67-69-69-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Points as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.