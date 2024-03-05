D.A. Points Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Points has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five appearances, Points has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, D.A. Points has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Points is averaging -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting.