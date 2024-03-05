PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Cody Gribble Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Cody Gribble of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Cody Gribble will compete March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. In his most recent tournament he finished 53rd in The RSM Classic, shooting -10 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Gribble at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Gribble has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -13.
    • Gribble last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Gribble's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gribble has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Gribble has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cody Gribble has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Gribble has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -0.698 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gribble .

    Gribble's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance99299.9297.0
    Greens in Regulation %8867.54%38.19%
    Putts Per Round15129.3429.8
    Par Breakers8822.06%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%17.36%

    Gribble's Best Finishes

    • Gribble teed off in 22 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times (63.6%).
    • Last season Gribble put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -4 (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 209 points last season, Gribble ranked 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1600.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-1.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.0021.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.309-0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.210-0.698

    Gribble's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship772-65-70-73-485
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5074-67-72-72-35
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5568-69-72-71-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-68-75-73+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-72-70-71-621
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-66-70-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5265-75-70-70-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4368-69-71-72-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

