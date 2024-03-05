Cody Gribble Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Cody Gribble of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Cody Gribble will compete March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. In his most recent tournament he finished 53rd in The RSM Classic, shooting -10 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Gribble has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -13.
- Gribble last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Gribble's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Gribble has an average finish of 56th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Gribble has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cody Gribble has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gribble has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -0.698 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gribble's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.54%
|38.19%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.34
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|88
|22.06%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|17.36%
Gribble's Best Finishes
- Gribble teed off in 22 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times (63.6%).
- Last season Gribble put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -4 (six shots back of the winner).
- With 209 points last season, Gribble ranked 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Gribble's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.160
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-1.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.002
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.309
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-0.698
Gribble's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|72-65-70-73
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-67-72-72
|-3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-68-75-73
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-72-70-71
|-6
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-66-70-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|65-75-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.