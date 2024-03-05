Cody Gribble Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Gribble has an average finish of 56th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Gribble has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Cody Gribble has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gribble has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.