Chris Stroud Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Stroud has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Stroud has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.

Chris Stroud has averaged 284.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Stroud has an average of 1.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.