Chris Stroud Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Chris Stroud looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Stroud has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 12th.
- Stroud finished 15th (with a score of -11) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Stroud's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Stroud has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Stroud has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.
- Chris Stroud has averaged 284.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stroud has an average of 1.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stroud is averaging -1.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stroud's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|289.2
|284.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|68.71%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.30
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|169
|19.98%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.65%
|11.57%
Stroud's Best Finishes
- Stroud last season took part in 20 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Stroud's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot -5 and finished 38th.
- Stroud's 155 points last season placed him 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Stroud's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.412
|-2.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.229
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.078
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.048
|1.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.213
|-1.052
Stroud's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-72-68-72
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|68-68-67-70
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|67-69-74-69
|-5
|4
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|71
|69-70-75-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stroud as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
