8H AGO

Chris Stroud Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Chris Stroud of the United States adjusts his hat on the tenth tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    Chris Stroud looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Stroud at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Stroud has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 12th.
    • Stroud finished 15th (with a score of -11) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Stroud's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Stroud has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Stroud has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.
    • Chris Stroud has averaged 284.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stroud has an average of 1.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stroud is averaging -1.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stroud's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance175289.2284.9
    Greens in Regulation %4768.71%74.07%
    Putts Per Round14429.3031.0
    Par Breakers16919.98%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.65%11.57%

    Stroud's Best Finishes

    • Stroud last season took part in 20 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Last season Stroud's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot -5 and finished 38th.
    • Stroud's 155 points last season placed him 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stroud's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.412-2.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.229-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.078-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0481.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.213-1.052

    Stroud's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3871-72-68-72-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-71+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5068-68-67-70-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6367-69-74-69-54
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7169-70-75-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC79-68+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stroud as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

