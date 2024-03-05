Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Blaine Hale, Jr. takes the course in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Hale, Jr.'s first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Hale, Jr.'s Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hale, Jr. has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hale, Jr. has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale, Jr. is averaging -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hale, Jr. is averaging 0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hale, Jr.'s Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|37.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|13.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Best Finishes
- Last season Hale, Jr. took part in one tournament, and he finished in the top 10.
Hale, Jr.'s Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.538
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale, Jr. as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.