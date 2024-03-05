Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last five tournaments, Hale, Jr. has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Hale, Jr. has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.

Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hale, Jr. is averaging -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting.