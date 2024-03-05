Ben Martin Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Martin has an average finish of 47th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Martin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been -9.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five starts.

Martin has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.