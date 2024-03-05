Ben Martin Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ben Martin enters play in Río Grande, Puerto Rico looking for better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Martin has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 44th.
- Martin last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +4.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Martin's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Martin has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Martin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Martin has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin is averaging -0.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 last season (88th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 154th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranked 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Martin had a 0.318 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 68.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin registered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.9
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.23%
|49.60%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|9.13%
Martin's Best Finishes
- Last season Martin played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Martin put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -13 and finished eighth (six shots back of the winner).
- Martin's 387 points last season ranked him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.680.
- Martin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.077. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.402.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.282). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.048
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.330
|-0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.028
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.065
|-0.560
Martin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-74-72-70
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.