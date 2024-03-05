Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Kohles finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Kohles has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of -16 in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 279.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kohles is averaging -1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.