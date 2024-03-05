Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles shot -10 and placed 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Kohles has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 16th, posting a score of -10.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Kohles' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kohles finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Kohles has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of -16 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 279.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging -1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -4.788 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kohles has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.4 yards) ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.474.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|282.4
|279.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|40.91%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Kohles' Best Finishes
- Kohles, who has played six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Kohles ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings with 16 points.
Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.572 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 43rd in the field at 1.185. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.242 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.736, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 52nd in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.252
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.474
|-1.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.595
|-1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.419
|-1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.740
|-4.788
Kohles' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.