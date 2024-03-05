Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 0.454 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.992. In that tournament, he finished 28th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 30th in that event).