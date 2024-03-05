PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Griffin enters play in Río Grande, Puerto Rico trying for better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Griffin's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging -1.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 150th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.469. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance126292.8289.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.70%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.11%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Griffin ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings with 153 points.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 0.454 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.992. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.245-0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.469-1.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.4271.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.123-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.163-1.306

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-72-72-73+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

