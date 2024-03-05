Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ben Griffin enters play in Río Grande, Puerto Rico trying for better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Griffin's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging -1.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 150th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.469. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|292.8
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Griffin ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings with 153 points.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 0.454 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.992. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.245
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.469
|-1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.427
|1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.123
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.163
|-1.306
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
