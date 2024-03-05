Adam Long Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Long struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Long's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Long's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Long has an average finish of 52nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Long hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Adam Long has averaged 271.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Long is averaging 0.143 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging 0.000 Strokes Gained: Total.
Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|271.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|66.32%
|18.52%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|13.82%
|12.59%
Long's Best Finishes
- Long played 38 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 38 tournaments, he had a 52.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Long had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -16 and finished 13th (eight shots back of the winner).
- Long collected 222 points last season, placing 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Long's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.449
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.320
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.102
|0.000
Long's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|71-68-71-73
|-1
|40
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|68-72-68-75
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-71
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|74-69-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.