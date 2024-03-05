PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Long Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

    At the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Long struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Long at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Long's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Long's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Long has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Long hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Adam Long has averaged 271.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Long is averaging 0.143 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Long is averaging 0.000 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168290.9271.6
    Greens in Regulation %12566.32%18.52%
    Putts Per Round5428.6529.3
    Par Breakers10821.68%19.63%
    Bogey Avoidance8813.82%12.59%

    Long's Best Finishes

    • Long played 38 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 38 tournaments, he had a 52.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Long had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -16 and finished 13th (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Long collected 222 points last season, placing 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Long's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.449-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2090.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3200.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1020.000

    Long's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1971-68-71-73-140
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5968-72-68-75-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1870-68-70-65-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-65-71-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-71+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5774-69-74-70-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

