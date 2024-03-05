Adam Long Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Long has an average finish of 52nd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.

Adam Long has averaged 271.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Long is averaging 0.143 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.