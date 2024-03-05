Aaron Wise Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Wise finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Wise has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -11 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Aaron Wise has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wise is averaging 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting.