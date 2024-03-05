Aaron Wise Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Aaron Wise looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Wise is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Wise's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wise finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Wise has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -11 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Aaron Wise has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wise is averaging 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wise is averaging -4.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.27%
|53.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.16
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.00%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.86%
|24.07%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Wise's Best Finishes
- Wise last season participated in 14 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Wise had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -11 and finished 50th (12 shots back of the winner).
- With 289 points last season, Wise finished 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Wise's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.866
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Wise's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|68-70-71-64
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-79
|+14
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-71
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
