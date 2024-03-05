PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Last time out at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Aaron Rai carded a 19th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Puerto Rico Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Rai's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Rai has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 1.541 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 last season (38th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked 35th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.384, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.63%.
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 152nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd. He broke par 21.90% of the time (95th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151294.1293.8
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%60.78%
    Putts Per Round14229.2929.7
    Par Breakers9521.90%27.12%
    Bogey Avoidance9513.92%12.42%

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Rai played 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Rai had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He shot -16 and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Rai collected 670 points last season, placing 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 3.381. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a 7.522 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.100.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3430.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3841.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1490.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.262-0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.6151.541

    Rai's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-65-75-646
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-71-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4863-71-71-74-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

