Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last time out at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Aaron Rai carded a 19th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Puerto Rico Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Rai's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Rai's Recent Performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Rai has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 1.541 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 last season (38th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked 35th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.384, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.63%.
- On the greens, Rai's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 152nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd. He broke par 21.90% of the time (95th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|60.78%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|13.92%
|12.42%
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai played 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Rai had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He shot -16 and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
- Rai collected 670 points last season, placing 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 3.381. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a 7.522 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.100.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.343
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.384
|1.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.149
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.262
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.615
|1.541
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-65-75
|-6
|46
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
