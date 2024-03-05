Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 3.381. In that tournament, he finished 19th.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a 7.522 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.100.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).