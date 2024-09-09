Zac Blair betting profile: Procore Championship

Over his last five events, Blair has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -16 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.