10H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Procore Championship

Zac Blair betting profile: Procore Championship

    Zac Blair hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) after a 45th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Blair's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 7-under, over his last six appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Blair finished 52nd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Blair's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20235266-73-69-75-5
    9/15/20221270-69-69-71-9
    9/10/2020MC68-72-4
    9/26/2019475-66-66-68-13

    Blair's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Blair has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -16 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 1.609 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Blair .

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair sports a 0.049 mark (94th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 97th on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 24.21% of the time (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163280.1285.3
    Greens in Regulation %12764.58%71.18%
    Putts Per Round7228.8429.0
    Par Breakers8424.21%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance10015.08%11.46%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • With 344 points, Blair currently sits 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 2.047.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 8.772 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.934), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.2520.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0491.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.199-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.026-0.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0301.609

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.