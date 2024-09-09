Zac Blair betting profile: Procore Championship
Zac Blair hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) after a 45th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his last competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Blair's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 7-under, over his last six appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Blair finished 52nd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Blair's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|9/15/2022
|12
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|9/10/2020
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|9/26/2019
|4
|75-66-66-68
|-13
Blair's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Blair has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 1.609 Strokes Gained: Total.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair sports a 0.049 mark (94th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Blair's -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 97th on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 24.21% of the time (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|280.1
|285.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.58%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.84
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.21%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|15.08%
|11.46%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- With 344 points, Blair currently sits 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 2.047.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 8.772 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.934), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.252
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.049
|1.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.199
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.026
|-0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.030
|1.609
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.