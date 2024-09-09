Wyndham Clark betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the BMW Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.518 (he finished 13th in that event).

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.585 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.