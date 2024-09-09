Wyndham Clark betting profile: Procore Championship
Wyndham Clark will play Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his most recent tournament he took eighth in the TOUR Championship, shooting 13-under at East Lake Golf Club.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Clark's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Clark last played at the Procore Championship in 2022, finishing 43rd with a score of 5-under.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Clark's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-5
|9/16/2021
|30
|68-71-70-71
|-8
|9/10/2020
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
|10/4/2018
|33
|66-72-72-72
|-6
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Clark is averaging 1.857 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 4.584 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 this season (16th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.5 yards) ranks sixth, while his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.134. Additionally, he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.13%.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 15th. He has broken par 28.55% of the time (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|314.5
|317.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|65.13%
|47.53%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.11
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.55%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.76%
|8.64%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has participated in 21 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected four finishes in the top-five and eight finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- As of now, Clark has compiled 2154 points, which ranks him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the BMW Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.518 (he finished 13th in that event).
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.585 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.433
|2.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.134
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.056
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.502
|1.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.126
|4.584
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.