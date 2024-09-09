William McGirt betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, McGirt has an average finish of 29th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, McGirt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.