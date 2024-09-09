William McGirt betting profile: Procore Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, KENTUCKY - JULY 12: William McGirt of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 12, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2023, William McGirt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship in Napa, California, USA, Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- McGirt's average finish has been 66th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at the Procore Championship.
- McGirt last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of 2-under.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
McGirt's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|64
|70-71-73-72
|-2
|9/16/2021
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|9/10/2020
|67
|69-69-77-69
|-4
McGirt's recent performances
- In his last five events, McGirt has an average finish of 29th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, McGirt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McGirt has an average of -0.221 in his past five tournaments.
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|190
|280.0
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.83%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.74
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|12.89%
|12.30%
McGirt's best finishes
- McGirt, who took part in 17 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season McGirt's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished 25th at the ISCO Championship.
- McGirt placed 206th in the FedExCup standings with 86 points last season.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.352
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.255
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|-0.221
McGirt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|64
|70-71-73-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|71
|70-69-71-76
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-68-67-66
|-14
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-69-68-73
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|71-69-73-70
|-1
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-67-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Procore Championship.
