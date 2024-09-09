PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

William Furr betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    William Furr hits the course in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Furr at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Furr's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Furr's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Furr finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Furr has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -4.392 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.2312.7
    Greens in Regulation %-64.91%68.52%
    Putts Per Round-29.2430.3
    Par Breakers-21.35%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.64%14.35%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.392

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressW/D66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7267-70-68-72-73
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Procore Championship.

