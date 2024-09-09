William Furr betting profile: Procore Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
William Furr hits the course in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Furr's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Furr finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Furr has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -4.392 Strokes Gained: Total.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.2
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.91%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.24
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.35%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.64%
|14.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.392
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Procore Championship.
