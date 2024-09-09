William Furr betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Furr finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Furr has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.