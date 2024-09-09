Will Gordon betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
At the Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon struggled, missing the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Procore Championship, Gordon has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 49th.
- Gordon missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Gordon's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|9/15/2022
|36
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|9/10/2020
|61
|72-67-70-73
|-6
Gordon's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Gordon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Will Gordon has averaged 317.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has an average of -3.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon is averaging -4.638 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.9
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.92%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.38
|31.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.08%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.36%
|18.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.638
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.