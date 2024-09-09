PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon betting profile: Procore Championship

    At the Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon struggled, missing the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Procore Championship, Gordon has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 49th.
    • Gordon missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Gordon's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC72-70-2
    9/15/20223670-69-71-72-6
    9/10/20206172-67-70-73-6

    Gordon's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Gordon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Will Gordon has averaged 317.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has an average of -3.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon is averaging -4.638 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-307.9317.9
    Greens in Regulation %-72.92%70.00%
    Putts Per Round-31.3831.6
    Par Breakers-27.08%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.36%18.33%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.638

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-67-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.