Webb Simpson betting profile: Procore Championship
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson looks to perform better in the 2024 Procore Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Procore Championship, Simpson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Simpson missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Simpson's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|9/15/2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|9/16/2021
|30
|70-71-65-74
|-8
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Simpson has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Simpson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 49th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has an average of -1.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of -1.454 in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.2
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.63%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.56
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.90%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.73%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.454
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.