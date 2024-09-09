PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley will appear Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his last tournament he placed 63rd in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 1-under at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Procore Championship, Whaley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2023, Whaley finished 25th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Whaley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20232569-70-69-72-8
    9/15/2022MC73-77+6
    9/16/2021MC71-73E
    9/10/20202369-70-66-69-14
    9/26/2019MC72-74+2

    Whaley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Whaley has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Vince Whaley has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging 0.971 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -1.638 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Whaley .

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.641 ranks 161st on TOUR this season, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley sports a -0.390 mark (144th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Whaley's 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 46th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57303.1311.9
    Greens in Regulation %14463.53%66.32%
    Putts Per Round4628.6328.0
    Par Breakers6724.76%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.70%12.15%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Whaley has 285 points, ranking him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 1.224. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640 (he finished 69th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.182 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.712, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.641-2.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.390-2.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2131.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2120.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.607-1.638

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-70-69-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.