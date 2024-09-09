Vince Whaley betting profile: Procore Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley will appear Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his last tournament he placed 63rd in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 1-under at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Procore Championship, Whaley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2023, Whaley finished 25th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Whaley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|9/15/2022
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|9/16/2021
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/10/2020
|23
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Whaley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Whaley has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 0.971 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -1.638 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.641 ranks 161st on TOUR this season, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley sports a -0.390 mark (144th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Whaley's 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 46th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|303.1
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|63.53%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.63
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.76%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.70%
|12.15%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Whaley has 285 points, ranking him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 1.224. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640 (he finished 69th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.182 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.712, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.641
|-2.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.390
|-2.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.213
|1.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.212
|0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.607
|-1.638
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
