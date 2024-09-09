Vince Whaley betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 1.224. In that event, he missed the cut.

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640 (he finished 69th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.182 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.712, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.