Tyson Alexander betting profile: Procore Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he placed 30th in this tournament in 2023, Tyson Alexander has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Procore Championship in Napa, California, USA, Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Alexander's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Alexander last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 30th with a score of 7-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Alexander's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|9/15/2022
|MC
|69-74
|-1
Alexander's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging -1.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging -6.532 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.678 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 157th on TOUR with a mark of -0.497.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|302.4
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|61.74%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.72
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.54%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|17.30%
|21.67%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 121 points, Alexander currently ranks 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 3.596 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.678
|-2.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.497
|-2.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.051
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.316
|-1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.808
|-6.532
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Procore Championship.
