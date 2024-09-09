Tyson Alexander betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 3.596 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.