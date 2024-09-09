PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he placed 30th in this tournament in 2023, Tyson Alexander has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Procore Championship in Napa, California, USA, Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Alexander's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Alexander last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 30th with a score of 7-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Alexander's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20233073-67-75-66-7
    9/15/2022MC69-74-1

    Alexander's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Alexander has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging -1.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging -6.532 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.678 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 157th on TOUR with a mark of -0.497.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67302.4308.9
    Greens in Regulation %15861.74%60.00%
    Putts Per Round5728.7229.4
    Par Breakers12722.54%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance15217.30%21.67%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 121 points, Alexander currently ranks 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 3.596 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.678-2.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.497-2.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0510.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.316-1.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.808-6.532

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC82-75+15--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Procore Championship.

