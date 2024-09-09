PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Troy Merritt betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Troy Merritt of the United States acknowledges the fans the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Troy Merritt looks for a better result in the 2024 Procore Championship after he finished seventh shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last eight trips to the Procore Championship, Merritt has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Merritt last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Merritt's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023774-67-69-65-13
    9/15/20225971-69-71-75-2
    9/16/20211667-68-69-73-11
    9/10/2020MC75-66-3
    9/26/2019MC72-74+2
    10/4/2018467-70-70-68-13

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Merritt has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -0.855 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.176 ranks 124th on TOUR this season, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt owns a 0.154 average that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 65th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140292.7296.8
    Greens in Regulation %10465.52%69.05%
    Putts Per Round6528.7629.5
    Par Breakers5825.10%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance11115.42%15.48%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
    • Currently, Merritt sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.176-0.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1540.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.098-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.154-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.077-0.855

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.