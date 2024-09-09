Troy Merritt betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).