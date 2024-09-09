Troy Merritt betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Troy Merritt of the United States acknowledges the fans the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Troy Merritt looks for a better result in the 2024 Procore Championship after he finished seventh shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last eight trips to the Procore Championship, Merritt has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- Merritt last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Merritt's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|9/15/2022
|59
|71-69-71-75
|-2
|9/16/2021
|16
|67-68-69-73
|-11
|9/10/2020
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|10/4/2018
|4
|67-70-70-68
|-13
Merritt's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Merritt has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -0.855 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.176 ranks 124th on TOUR this season, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt owns a 0.154 average that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 65th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|292.7
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.52%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.76
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.10%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|15.42%
|15.48%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
- Currently, Merritt sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.176
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.154
|0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.098
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.154
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.077
|-0.855
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.