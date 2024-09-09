Trace Crowe betting profile: Procore Championship

Crowe has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.

Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting.