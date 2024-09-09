Trace Crowe betting profile: Procore Championship
In his last time out at the Wyndham Championship, Trace Crowe carded a seventh-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Procore Championship trying for better results.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Crowe is averaging 2.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052, which ranks 87th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 84th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 113th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.094, while he ranks 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.43%.
- On the greens, Crowe's 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 41st on TOUR this season, and his 28.33 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd. He has broken par 26.30% of the time (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|300.2
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.43%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.33
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.30%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.93%
|12.15%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 47.1%.
- Crowe, who has 235 points, currently sits 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 3.187 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 5.701 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.555. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.301, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
- Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.052
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.094
|1.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.016
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.254
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.196
|2.122
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Procore Championship.
