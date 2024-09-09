Tom Whitney betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 33rd in that event.

Whitney put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.086. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.821.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.