9H AGO

Tom Whitney betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    At the Wyndham Championship, Tom Whitney struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Whitney's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Whitney has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Whitney has an average of -3.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -2.732 in his past five tournaments.
    Whitney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whitney's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney has a 0.168 mark (68th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Whitney's -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, and his 30.15 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111297.3303.9
    Greens in Regulation %3968.24%73.89%
    Putts Per Round16330.1531.5
    Par Breakers12222.71%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance15117.27%16.67%

    Whitney's best finishes

    • Whitney, who has participated in 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut six times (31.6%).
    • Currently, Whitney has 82 points, ranking him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Whitney put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.086. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.821.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.205-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1681.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.512-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.734-3.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.873-2.732

    Whitney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-69-70-75-33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-70-75-73-14
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-74+5--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-67-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-74+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.