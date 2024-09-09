Tom Whitney betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
At the Wyndham Championship, Tom Whitney struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Whitney's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Whitney has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Whitney has an average of -3.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -2.732 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney has a 0.168 mark (68th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, and his 30.15 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|297.3
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|68.24%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|30.15
|31.5
|Par Breakers
|122
|22.71%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|17.27%
|16.67%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney, who has participated in 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut six times (31.6%).
- Currently, Whitney has 82 points, ranking him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Whitney put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.086. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.821.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.205
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.168
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.512
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.734
|-3.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.873
|-2.732
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.