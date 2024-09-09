PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: Procore Championship

    When he hits the links Sept. 12-15, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2022, he shot 9-under and finished 12th at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course).

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Hoge has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • Hoge last played at the Procore Championship in 2022, finishing 12th with a score of 9-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Hoge's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20221269-70-70-70-9
    9/16/20213671-66-69-75-7
    9/10/20202966-68-70-71-13
    9/26/2019MC73-70-1
    10/4/20181771-70-69-70-8

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -2.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 this season, which ranks 107th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks fourth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.758, while he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.79%.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 25.67% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117295.8305.0
    Greens in Regulation %7166.79%62.04%
    Putts Per Round4128.6029.2
    Par Breakers3925.67%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance7414.50%17.28%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Currently, Hoge has 1411 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.921 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.044-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7580.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.2040.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.016-2.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.525-2.954

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.