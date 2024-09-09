Tom Hoge betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
When he hits the links Sept. 12-15, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2022, he shot 9-under and finished 12th at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Hoge has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- Hoge last played at the Procore Championship in 2022, finishing 12th with a score of 9-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Hoge's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|12
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|9/16/2021
|36
|71-66-69-75
|-7
|9/10/2020
|29
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|9/26/2019
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|10/4/2018
|17
|71-70-69-70
|-8
Hoge's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -2.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 this season, which ranks 107th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks fourth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.758, while he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.79%.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 25.67% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|295.8
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|66.79%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.60
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.67%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.50%
|17.28%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Currently, Hoge has 1411 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.921 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.044
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.758
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.204
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.016
|-2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.525
|-2.954
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.