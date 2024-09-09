Tom Hoge betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.921 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).