9H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Taylor Montgomery posted a 74th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Procore Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Procore Championship, Montgomery has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of third.
    • Montgomery missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Montgomery's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC72-72E
    9/15/2022368-71-72-64-13

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Montgomery has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 286.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -6.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.5286.1
    Greens in Regulation %-60.40%47.69%
    Putts Per Round-27.7428.7
    Par Breakers-25.78%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.24%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's best finishes

    • Montgomery has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---4.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.287

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D80+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4465-68-77-70-810
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7466-71-72-74+33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Procore Championship.

