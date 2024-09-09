Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Montgomery has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 286.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting.