Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Taylor Montgomery posted a 74th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Procore Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Procore Championship, Montgomery has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of third.
- Montgomery missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Montgomery's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|72-72
|E
|9/15/2022
|3
|68-71-72-64
|-13
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Montgomery has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 286.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -6.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.5
|286.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.40%
|47.69%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.74
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.78%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.24%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-4.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.287
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.