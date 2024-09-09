PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stewart Cink betting profile: Procore Championship

    Stewart Cink hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Cink at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Cink has entered the Procore Championship four times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 21-under.
    • In 2023, Cink missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Cink's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC71-72-1
    9/15/2022MC74-71+1
    9/10/2020167-70-65-65-21

    Cink's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Cink has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Cink hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink is averaging -1.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.0300.5
    Greens in Regulation %-67.33%66.32%
    Putts Per Round-29.6929.9
    Par Breakers-20.11%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.40%17.01%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.934

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-66-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-73+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5268-69-69-69-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6266-67-70-73-44
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 25-283M Open4666-69-72-72-59
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.