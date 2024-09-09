Stewart Cink betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Cink has an average finish of 53rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Cink hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 53rd.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cink has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.