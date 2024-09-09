Stewart Cink betting profile: Procore Championship
Stewart Cink hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Cink has entered the Procore Championship four times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 21-under.
- In 2023, Cink missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Cink's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|9/15/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|9/10/2020
|1
|67-70-65-65
|-21
Cink's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cink has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Cink hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cink has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cink is averaging -1.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.0
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.33%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.69
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.11%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.40%
|17.01%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.934
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|66-67-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|66-69-72-72
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Procore Championship.
