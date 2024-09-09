Sean O'Hair betting profile: Procore Championship
Sean O'Hair enters play in Napa, California, USA, trying for better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the 3M Open.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, O'Hair has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In O'Hair's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
O'Hair's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/16/2021
|58
|69-72-71-73
|-3
|9/10/2020
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|10/4/2018
|MC
|72-75
|+3
O'Hair's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- O'Hair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair has an average of -2.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of -4.125 in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.8
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.18%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.45
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.75%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.42%
|17.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair, who has played eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.125
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Procore Championship.
