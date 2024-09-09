PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sean O'Hair betting profile: Procore Championship

Sean O'Hair betting profile: Procore Championship

    Sean O'Hair enters play in Napa, California, USA, trying for better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, O'Hair has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In O'Hair's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    O'Hair's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC71-73E
    9/16/20215869-72-71-73-3
    9/10/2020MC69-71-4
    10/4/2018MC72-75+3

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • O'Hair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has an average of -2.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of -4.125 in his past five tournaments.
    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.8307.8
    Greens in Regulation %-68.18%65.56%
    Putts Per Round-29.4530.3
    Par Breakers-24.75%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.42%17.78%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair, who has played eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.125

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.