Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski has an average finish of 37th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Gutschewski has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.

Gutschewski is averaging 0.973 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.