Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Procore Championship

Betting Profile

    After he finished 51st in this tournament in 2021, Scott Gutschewski has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship in Napa, California, USA, Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Gutschewski has played the Procore Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 51st, posting a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Gutschewski's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/16/20215169-70-74-71-4

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski has an average finish of 37th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Gutschewski has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gutschewski is averaging 0.973 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -1.558 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.3300.7
    Greens in Regulation %-62.58%70.14%
    Putts Per Round-29.3829.0
    Par Breakers-19.93%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.65%10.42%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's best finishes

    • Gutschewski has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 18.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.558

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-74E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6168-68-66-74-84
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.