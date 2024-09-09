Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Procore Championship
After he finished 51st in this tournament in 2021, Scott Gutschewski has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship in Napa, California, USA, Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Gutschewski has played the Procore Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 51st, posting a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Gutschewski's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/16/2021
|51
|69-70-74-71
|-4
Gutschewski's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski has an average finish of 37th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Gutschewski has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Gutschewski is averaging 0.973 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -1.558 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.3
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.58%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.38
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.93%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.65%
|10.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 18.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.558
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|68-68-66-74
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.