Sangmoon Bae betting profile: Procore Championship
Sangmoon Bae shot 5-under and placed 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Procore Championship, Bae has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 52nd.
- Bae last participated in the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 52nd with a score of 5-under.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Bae's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|52
|67-66-75-75
|-5
|9/10/2020
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|10/4/2018
|MC
|74-72
|+2
Bae's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bae has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Bae has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sangmoon Bae has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bae has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bae is averaging -2.942 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bae's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.4
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.61%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.00%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.44%
|12.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's best finishes
- Bae, who participated in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Bae had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course). He shot 5-under and finished 52nd (16 shots back of the winner).
- Bae's 12 points last season placed him 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bae's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.942
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|67-66-75-75
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of the Procore Championship.
