Sangmoon Bae betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Bae has an average finish of 57th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Bae has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Sangmoon Bae has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bae has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.