9H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens looks to improve upon his 45th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Stevens' average finish has been 45th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Stevens' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20234572-66-72-72-6
    9/15/2022MC69-74-1

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stevens has an average of 1.953 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 1.923 in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.373 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.328.
    • On the greens, Stevens has registered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He has broken par 26.51% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36307.1308.1
    Greens in Regulation %2469.05%76.23%
    Putts Per Round8028.9430.2
    Par Breakers2326.51%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.78%10.19%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Currently, Stevens has 436 points, placing him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.238 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3731.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.328-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.101-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3031.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4491.923

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.