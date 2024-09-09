Samuel Stevens betting profile: Procore Championship

Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.

Stevens has an average of 1.953 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.