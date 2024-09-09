Samuel Stevens betting profile: Procore Championship
Samuel Stevens looks to improve upon his 45th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Stevens' average finish has been 45th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of 6-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Stevens' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|9/15/2022
|MC
|69-74
|-1
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Stevens has an average of 1.953 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 1.923 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.373 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.328.
- On the greens, Stevens has registered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He has broken par 26.51% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|307.1
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|69.05%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.94
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.51%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.78%
|10.19%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, Stevens has 436 points, placing him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.238 mark ranked best in the field.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.373
|1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.328
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.101
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.303
|1.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.449
|1.923
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.