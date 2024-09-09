Sam Ryder betting profile: Procore Championship
Sam Ryder watches a shot from the first tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/PGA TOUR)
Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Ryder's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Ryder finished 14th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Ryder's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|9/15/2022
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|9/16/2021
|58
|69-71-78-67
|-3
|9/10/2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|10/4/2018
|4
|69-70-67-69
|-13
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 30th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging -0.733 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging -0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.434 ranks 151st on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 31st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.353, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.27%.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|291.2
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.27%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.02
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|34
|25.96%
|26.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.05%
|10.32%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
- With 282 points, Ryder currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.434
|-1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.353
|1.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.164
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.062
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.183
|-0.407
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.