9H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder watches a shot from the first tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Ryder's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Ryder finished 14th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Ryder's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231468-68-72-69-11
    9/15/2022MC68-75-1
    9/16/20215869-71-78-67-3
    9/10/2020MC71-72-1
    9/26/2019MC72-73+1
    10/4/2018469-70-67-69-13

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging -0.733 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging -0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.434 ranks 151st on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 31st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.353, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.27%.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (97th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148291.2298.0
    Greens in Regulation %6067.27%74.21%
    Putts Per Round9729.0230.0
    Par Breakers3425.96%26.59%
    Bogey Avoidance9915.05%10.32%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
    • With 282 points, Ryder currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.434-1.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3531.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.1640.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.062-0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.183-0.407

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.