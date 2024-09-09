Sam Ryder betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401. He finished 64th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596), which ranked No. 1 in the field.