Sahith Theegala betting profile: Procore Championship
Sahith Theegala enters the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a 21-under on the par-72 course at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Theegala has entered the Procore Championship four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Theegala won the Procore Championship in 2023, with a score of 21-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Theegala's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|9/15/2022
|6
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|9/16/2021
|47
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|9/10/2020
|14
|71-68-64-70
|-15
Theegala's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Theegala has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Theegala is averaging -0.470 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.419 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranks 43rd, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 43rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.272. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|305.6
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|67.65%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.73
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.44%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.53%
|14.20%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured five top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Currently, Theegala sits seventh in the FedExCup standings with 2037 points.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.374. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.388
|1.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.272
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.001
|1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.309
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.969
|1.419
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.