Sahith Theegala betting profile: Procore Championship

    Sahith Theegala enters the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a 21-under on the par-72 course at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Theegala has entered the Procore Championship four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Theegala won the Procore Championship in 2023, with a score of 21-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Theegala's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023168-64-67-68-21
    9/15/2022667-69-71-70-11
    9/16/20214769-70-69-75-5
    9/10/20201471-68-64-70-15

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Theegala has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Theegala is averaging -0.470 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.419 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranks 43rd, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 43rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.272. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43305.6311.6
    Greens in Regulation %5067.65%64.81%
    Putts Per Round5828.7328.6
    Par Breakers7824.44%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.53%14.20%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured five top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Currently, Theegala sits seventh in the FedExCup standings with 2037 points.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.374. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3881.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.272-0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0011.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.309-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9691.419

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.