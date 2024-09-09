Sahith Theegala betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.374. In that event, he finished sixth.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.