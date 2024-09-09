S.H. Kim betting profile: Procore Championship
S.H. Kim shot 19-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Procore Championship, Kim has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In 2023, Kim finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Kim's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|9/15/2022
|36
|66-72-71-73
|-6
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 2.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -3.191 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.576 mark (158th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR, while he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.89. He has broken par 25.11% of the time (56th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|302.8
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|60.69%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.89
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.11%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.82%
|17.36%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 17 times (68%).
- Currently, Kim sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.044 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.399 mark ranked 40th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.854 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.196
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.576
|-4.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.168
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.549
|2.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.055
|-3.191
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Procore Championship.
