PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

    S.H. Kim shot 19-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Procore Championship, Kim has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In 2023, Kim finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Kim's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023265-67-69-68-19
    9/15/20223666-72-71-73-6

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 2.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -3.191 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.576 mark (158th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR, while he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.89. He has broken par 25.11% of the time (56th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60302.8306.8
    Greens in Regulation %16460.69%62.15%
    Putts Per Round727.8928.1
    Par Breakers5625.11%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.82%17.36%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 17 times (68%).
    • Currently, Kim sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.044 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.399 mark ranked 40th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.854 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.196-0.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.576-4.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.168-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5492.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.055-3.191

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.