S.H. Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 52nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.

In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.

S.H. Kim has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 2.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.