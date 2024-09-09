Ryan Palmer betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 48th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.

Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging 0.996 Strokes Gained: Putting.