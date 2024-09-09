Ryan Palmer betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Procore Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Palmer missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Palmer's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging 0.996 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Palmer is averaging -1.910 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.0
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.58%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.06
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.99%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.98%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.910
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.