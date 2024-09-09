PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Procore Championship

    Ryan Palmer didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Procore Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Palmer missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Palmer's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC72-73+1

    Palmer's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging 0.996 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Palmer is averaging -1.910 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.0302.5
    Greens in Regulation %-63.58%68.06%
    Putts Per Round-29.0628.9
    Par Breakers-22.99%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.98%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Palmer's best finishes

    • Palmer has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.860
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.910

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Palmer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-68-70-78-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship571-66-65-64-22--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-13916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3565-73-70-69-318
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-74-68-52
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-66-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.