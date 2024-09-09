PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Moore betting profile: Procore Championship

    After he placed 45th in this tournament in 2023, Ryan Moore has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Procore Championship in Napa, California, USA, Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Procore Championship, Moore has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Moore finished 45th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Moore's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20234570-67-72-73-6
    9/15/2022MC77-70+3
    9/16/2021MC74-69-1
    9/26/2019MC74-71+1
    10/4/2018267-67-73-67-28

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -0.077 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 1.961 in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.049 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.8 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 19th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.466. Additionally, he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.55%.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 137th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154287.8287.4
    Greens in Regulation %3368.55%74.65%
    Putts Per Round13729.4329.3
    Par Breakers15420.83%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.19%10.76%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • With 201 points, Moore currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 9.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.305 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.961). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.049-1.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4661.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2591.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.538-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1391.961

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2170-65-67-70-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-74-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-70-69-510

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.