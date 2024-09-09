Ryan Moore betting profile: Procore Championship
After he placed 45th in this tournament in 2023, Ryan Moore has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Procore Championship in Napa, California, USA, Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Procore Championship, Moore has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 14-under.
- Moore finished 45th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Moore's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|9/15/2022
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|9/16/2021
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|9/26/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|10/4/2018
|2
|67-67-73-67
|-28
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -0.077 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 1.961 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.049 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.8 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 19th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.466. Additionally, he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.55%.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 137th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|287.8
|287.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|68.55%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.43
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|154
|20.83%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.19%
|10.76%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- With 201 points, Moore currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that event.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 9.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.305 mark ranked in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.961). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.049
|-1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.466
|1.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.259
|1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.538
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.139
|1.961
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|70-65-67-70
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-70-69
|-5
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.