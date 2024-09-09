Ryan Moore betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that event.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 9.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.305 mark ranked in the field.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.961). That ranked ninth in the field.