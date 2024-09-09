Ryan McCormick betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.524 mark ranked 26th in the field.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.531, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.