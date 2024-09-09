Ryan McCormick betting profile: Procore Championship
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Ryan McCormick missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better result Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is McCormick's first time competing at the Procore Championship.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
McCormick's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McCormick has an average finish of 31st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging -4.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.678 (162nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.9 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick has a -0.020 average that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|307.9
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|66.04%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.02
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|83
|24.24%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.54%
|15.87%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has played 17 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 41.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, McCormick has 124 points, placing him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.524 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.531, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.678
|-2.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.020
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.229
|-1.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.149
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.778
|-4.255
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.