Ryan Brehm betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744. He finished 20th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.