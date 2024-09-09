Ryan Brehm betting profile: Procore Championship
Ryan Brehm takes to the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Brehm has an average finish of 69th, and an average score of even-par.
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Brehm's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/10/2020
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
Brehm's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -2.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -3.732 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.058 this season, which ranks 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm has a -0.612 mark (159th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Brehm has registered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.77, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|305.8
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|64.02%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.77
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|124
|22.60%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|18.81%
|13.89%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Brehm has compiled 162 points, which ranks him 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.058
|1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.612
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.562
|-1.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.350
|-2.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.467
|-3.732
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.